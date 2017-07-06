Salma Hayek reveals how she pranked one of her 'Beatriz at Dinner' producers

More
The actress explained a joke she played after the crew surprised her with a mariachi band for her 50th birthday.
4:22 | 06/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Salma Hayek reveals how she pranked one of her 'Beatriz at Dinner' producers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47876382,"title":"Salma Hayek reveals how she pranked one of her 'Beatriz at Dinner' producers","duration":"4:22","description":"The actress explained a joke she played after the crew surprised her with a mariachi band for her 50th birthday.","url":"/GMA/video/salma-hayek-reveals-pranked-beatriz-dinner-producers-47876382","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.