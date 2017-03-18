Now Playing: Sam Champion visits 'GMA'

Now Playing: Sam Champion to Return to 'GMA' During Ginger Zee's Maternity Leave

Now Playing: Sam Champion 'Pop News' quiz

Now Playing: Twins taking the Special Olympics World Winter Games by storm

Now Playing: Jussie Smollett explains politically-charged music video 'F.U.W.'

Now Playing: Hanging with the stars

Now Playing: Sharing with the stars

Now Playing: Dan Stevens says Emma Watson was 'terrified' of him while shooting 'Beauty and the Beast'

Now Playing: Keith Urban, Kelsey Ballerini to perform at 2017 CMA Music Festival

Now Playing: Jane Fonda selling merchandise featuring her famous mug shot

Now Playing: Inside the Special Olympics World Winter Games

Now Playing: Behind the Skee-Ball phenomenon

Now Playing: Expert tips from the 2016 national Skee-Ball champion

Now Playing: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Ivanka Trump attend 'Come From Away' Broadway musical

Now Playing: Inside Marvel's new 'Iron Fist' comics run

Now Playing: Jessica Lange dishes on 'Feud: Bette and Joan'

Now Playing: Ryan Reynolds opens up about the best advice he has ever received

Now Playing: Ryan Reynolds talks about his role in the new film 'Life' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Mischa Barton describes 'horrific experience' as apparent victim of revenge porn