Transcript for SC woman accused of killing her father

We're back with new details about a murder mystery, a south Carolina woman is charged with killing her father at home and blaming an intruder. ABC's Linzie Janis is here with what police are now discovering about a possible motive. Good morning, Linzie. Brittany Simpson was once a well liked and talented high school athlete. Now she's being accused of fabricating a story about an intruder in order to cover up the murder of her father. Investigators say she had been having an ongoing argument with her parents. I just woke up and heard a gunshot and my dad is screaming. Reporter: This is the harrowing 911 call made a daughter desperately trying to get help for her dying father. There's blood everywhere. Reporter: It was around 6:00 A.M. Last Tuesday. Gunshots ringing out in this affluent Charleston, south Carolina, suburb. Brook Simpson discovering her 66-year-old father Robert on the floor of the master bedroom, shot in the chest. My sister is saying that somebody came in the house. Someone came in the house? Yes. How do you know? Someone just came in the back doors. Reporter: The other voice, 31-year-old Brittany Simpson who had been living with her parents since a disability left her unemployed. She initially told her sister and police that an intruder came in while she was out for an early morning swim. Oh, my god. Please hurry. They're coming as fast as they can, okay. Reporter: As investigators searched the home and surrounding areas with drones and dogs, they say Brittany's intruder story began to unravel. Police say they discovered her bloody clothes and a gun stuffed in a backpack at the bottom of a backyard creek. According to a police affidavit, Simpson later confessed to the crime. Brittany Simpson, you've Bryan charged with murder. This is a tragedy that 5 is affecting their entire family and right now we're just rising to gain more information and determine what the next step should be. Reporter: This morning the biggest question, why? One possible motive suspected? Brittany was about to be kicked out of her parents' million dollar home. A judge signing an eviction order just days before the murder at the request of her parents. Brittany set to be forced out the day of the murder. A family friend delivering this message to Simpson in court on behalf of her mother. The family and everybody involved in this situation just hopes that you'll tell the truth. It's time to just tell the truth and be honest. So they just want her to be honest with the family. While she was telling police that fabulous bring indicated story she turned to her mother and blamed her mother for not locking the doors. Blaming her mother in that situation as well. Okay. All right. Thanks, Linzie.

