Transcript for Behind the scenes at the College National Football Championship

Back now with your guide to tonight's big game in Atlanta. Georgib and Alabama facing off for the college national football championship. When Georgia won the rose bowl to get there, Amy for some reason requested to be there. I think you can tell by what she's wearing why. Good morning, Amy. Go, dog, robin. You know what, I normally pride myself on being an objective journalist but today I'm just going to have full disclosure here frpths I am a bulldog all the way through and through, go, dogs, sic 'em, beat 'bama. A long time coming, 1980 their last championship is this that's correct. You know, that's right. 1980 was the last time we were national championships and my family moved to Georgia in 1985 so for three decades plus we have been waiting for this day. My brother is a physician. He was in North Carolina. He moved his entire family to Athens, a, about a decade ago so he could go to all the home games and try to make all the Georgia football games. We are a Georgia football family through and through and so we're all going to be here. My mom, my dad, my brother, his wife and Andrew is coming down too so we're going to be loud and proud in the stands tonight. You got tickets because you were worried when we were talking earlier in the week but you got tickets. You're all set. You knww what, Andrew got tickets, Andrew made a phone call before we even won because he had a feeling and, boy, was he right so thank goodness. We got them before the tickets went really high because they're so expensive right now. The producers, who is going to win, of course, she's going to say Georgia, guys, right? Georgia! Hello, I know we're the underdogs by a lot of people but we are dogs through and through. We're going to win and you know what, so interesting because Nick Saban the coach for Alabama was Kirby smart's enmentor and former who is. He has never lost to an assistant before but tonight is the night where we make that happen. He's undefeated against former assistants, okay. Shocking she picked Georgia. We'll get T.J. For the other side coming up. You can watch the national championship tonight at 8:00 eastern on ESPN.

