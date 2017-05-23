Behind the scenes at the final 'Dancing With the Stars' rehearsal

More
ABC News' TJ Holmes goes backstage as the final two stars and pros prepare for the finale.
3:22 | 05/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Behind the scenes at the final 'Dancing With the Stars' rehearsal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47573348,"title":"Behind the scenes at the final 'Dancing With the Stars' rehearsal","duration":"3:22","description":"ABC News' TJ Holmes goes backstage as the final two stars and pros prepare for the finale. ","url":"/GMA/video/scenes-final-dancing-stars-rehearsal-47573348","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.