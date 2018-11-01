Transcript for Behind the scenes of 'Good Morning America'

We're back now with a look behind the scenes at how we get on the air every day. It's our "This is gma" project and turn the camera around to showcase our wonderful, talented team that makes all this happen. Here's a preview. I just did my makeup. See the difference from a couple of hours ago. Got rid of all those lines. This is "Gma" in my dressing room shortly before we go out there to the studio. Yay, everybody, in my dressing room, just finished prepping for the show. Got my hair and makeup. This is my glam Fam and this beautiful woman here, Alex, has already been in here prepping me with the different segments. Oh, yeah, say hello, Miller. Juanita does hair. Alyssa, makeup. Here's my producer sash ra. Good morning, everybody. Behind the scenes here so what we like to do is listen to a little music before we go out and we -- it's always calming music. We got to be very serious. So hit it for us. ??? ??? get it how I live it I live it how I get it ??? You're calmer already. Truly that's every morning for us. We really do that. We got to have -- you got to have fun. You're in so early with everybody. Enjoy each other's company. We'll be back.

