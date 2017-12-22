Transcript for Behind the scenes at the holiday episodes of 'Black-ish,' 'The Goldbergs' and 'The Middle'

Everyone is getting their holiday ready and ABC sitcoms are no exception. "Black-ish," "The goldbergs" are an example andow they get into the holiday spirit. Hey. Welcome. I'm Anthony Anderson and you are on the set of "Black-ish" where I play Andre Johnson. ??? and as you can see they're protecting this champagne tower. Because I might do a stunt gag in this episode. If that comes crashing down up underneath me. Cut. Objection. This is it. This is where we're all going to gather December 25th. And open these presents. Thanks for stopping by, America. I got to get back to the party. Welcome. I'm Wendy and I play Beverly Goldberg on "The goldbergs." Welcome to our home. Right around this table is where we have our Hanukkah feast. I hit the holidays hard. I haven't heard anybody say thank you. I never do but I do it because I know -- because I know that one day I'll be gone and no one will have anyone to decorate like this. I don't do it. We have wonderful set decorators. I'll fill it up with sox and dental floss. Eight nights. I don't know what you think you'll get for eight nights. We're not rockefellers. Hi, I'm Patricia Heaton and I flay Frankie heck on "In the middle." Here's our Christmas crib. This is our fabulous tree. It's kind of a mish-mash but it's -- also has this very personal feel to it so it's kind of cool. We've got our stockings that are all personal identified, mom and Axel and brick and who is this? It's sue. I am just like Frankie. I totally forgot that sue was my daughter on the show. This centerpiece seems new and has these little fake electric candles which seems a little too fancy for the hecks. I have to get back to work so happy holidays. Whoa, we got it. All right, they are getting back to work. "Black-ish," "The goldbergs" and "The middle" will be back in January.

