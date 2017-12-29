Transcript for Behind the scenes of NYE security in Times Square

We move on to the tight security in times square where as we mentioned a million people are expected to ring in the new year. ABC's gio Benitez with that bird's-eye view of how the NYPD is preparing for the biggest party of the year. Gio, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning to you. Times square is empty right now but it's not going to be like this in just a couple of days. A look right now at that high angle camera. More than a million people are going to be here out here in this plaza out here in times square and this massive effort is under way to keep this place safe. This morning, ABC news getting a firsthand exclusive look at the NYPD's intense security for new year's eve. We met up with the three police chiefs heading up efforts in the air, on the ground and underground. Unique attacks like the concert shooting in Las Vegas and the subway bombing changing how police operate. Each one of them has added a new dimension of preparedness. Reporter: For the first time police will screen people going into restaurants and hotels in times square. We flew above it with the head of counterterrorists. What are your piloting going to be looking for? They'll be able to provide an overwatch for the commanders, decision makers. Reporter: Quickly identifying threats. Instead of just counting floors there is a system in place to identify where we're on the 22nd floor of the building. Reporter: More than a million people will come here but police are now closing off a wider perimeter than ever before. Because here we're in times square but this is the destination. People are coming from all over. Right. We actually work with other agencies like amtrak and the Long Island railroad and we do a lot of coordinated efforts with them. Other stations and other boroughs. Reporter: Above ground snipers will be stationed on building rooftops keeping a watchful eye also, cameras, 10,000 of them. The police commissioner giving us a rare look. From the people from the state police, the FBI, there will be people from amtrak, new Jersey transit, from any agency you can think of will be in that operation center that night. Reporter: And back here live in times square we should tell you all bags and umbrellas will be banned on new year's eve. Coming out, just be patient. It'll take time getting in. They are really limiting the entrances here, Dan, Paula. Be patient and dress warmly. Gio, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.