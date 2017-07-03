Transcript for Behind the scenes with this season's 'Bachelor' contestants

??? Are you feeling alright, baby? ??? We're back with my the scenes of batsce scenes of "The bachelor." The women tell all. They sure did. Diane Macedo is here with the details and there are so many details. Oh, there are. First of all, Nick in the hot seat. This is what bachelor nation has been waiting for and yet two women were much more focused on each other. There was name calling. There were tears and even a surprising twist. Overnight fireworks at an explosive women tell all turned away by bachelor Nick now confronting him. A role reversal for the former bad boy. I am nervous. You do look very nervous. Famous for his tough question, Nick now himself in the hot seat. I expected a little bit more empathy from you because you went through it so many times. Reporter: But it was this moment that's getting all the attention. The season's most controversial contestant, Corinne, reigniting her big feud with Taylor. I was hoping to move forward with was just some kind of empathy or acknowledgement of the pain and impact that the things you've said about me on national television has impacted me. You didn't want to offer that. What about when you decided so early in the game to say something about me to Nick. Reporter: Storming off the set. Only to return. I don't know about you but I need a glass of champagne. Reporter: Then this twist all those women you thought couldn't stand Corinne going on the attack against Taylor. You walked around the house with your nose in the air. Sometimes you did. Reporter: Corinne telling our cameras. The haters, I'm so sorry you are so offended by me doing me. You know, I can't make everybody happy. I wish I could but I can't and I'm not going to address you guys anymore. To the lovers. I love you too. Reporter: And Nick telling us back many stage what he's been going through. When you're on the other side you're only focused on one relationship and that can be challenging navigating through that but there's nothing quite like being the bachelor both in positive ways and very challenging ways. There are still two women left in the competition. Nick told us backstage he thinks it all worked out the way it was supposed to but he also did mention one regret, he cried too much. Oh, Nick. He touched a little on -- he became infamous for his question to bachelorette Andi when he was the contestant, now having been in the hot seat himself he now says he wishes he could take it back. Does he? He would have done it differently and feels bad his question made her people bad. Wah. You don't seem very sympathetic. Where did that come from. He says it all worked out the way it was supposed to. We don't know who it's going to be. Or if it's going to be someone at all. This cute moment where he gushed about Rachel, the new bachelorette. He couldn't speak more highly of her. It was kind of nice to see him speaking so highly and having a nice rapport with someone he did send home. It's not all about the animosity. Perfect feet to end it on. Thank you. Don't miss the big bachelor finale Monday. We'll find out who Nick picks. If he picks and then they will all be here live on "Gma" on Tuesday.

