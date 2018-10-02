Behind-the-scenes look at Taylor Swift's latest video featuring Ed Sheeran and 'Future'

More
Adrienne Bankert reports the buzziest stories of the day in "GMA" Pop News.
2:42 | 02/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Behind-the-scenes look at Taylor Swift's latest video featuring Ed Sheeran and 'Future'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52983579,"title":"Behind-the-scenes look at Taylor Swift's latest video featuring Ed Sheeran and 'Future'","duration":"2:42","description":"Adrienne Bankert reports the buzziest stories of the day in \"GMA\" Pop News.","url":"/GMA/video/scenes-taylor-swifts-latest-video-featuring-ed-sheeran-52983579","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.