-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift to perform new song during 'Scandal'
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift releases new song, 'Gorgeous'
-
Now Playing: Man caught on camera crawling through airport luggage carousel
-
Now Playing: Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke open up about their shocking elimination from 'DWTS'
-
Now Playing: Will Ferrell dishes on his kids' reaction to his 'Daddy's Home 2' kissing scenes
-
Now Playing: Will Ferrell opens up about his favorite dad dance moves
-
Now Playing: Exclusive 1st look at Taylor Swift's secret sessions for 'Reputation'
-
Now Playing: Go behind the scenes at Taylor Swift's secret listening parties for her fans
-
Now Playing: Meet the inspirational cancer patients and survivors who are rowing toward recovery
-
Now Playing: Man says he's grossing millions reselling clearance items from Walmart on Amazon
-
Now Playing: George Clooney says he will take a step back from acting
-
Now Playing: Parents say their son developed an eating disorder after being bullied
-
Now Playing: How to protect your smartphone from fake apps
-
Now Playing: Weinstein allegedly used ex-spies to silence accusers
-
Now Playing: Senator's reported feud with neighbor may have sparked alleged assault
-
Now Playing: All eyes on high-stakes governor race in Virginia
-
Now Playing: Ex-Trump adviser reveals contacts with Russians
-
Now Playing: North Korea makes new threat as Trump arrives in South Korea
-
Now Playing: Air Force error allowed Texas church shooter to buy guns
-
Now Playing: Survivors describe Texas church massacre