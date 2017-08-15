School districts concerned over shortage of bus drivers

More
Trouble attracting bus drivers is attributed to low pay, split shifts and the difficulty of obtaining a commercial driver's license, experts say.
3:11 | 08/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for School districts concerned over shortage of bus drivers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49222805,"title":"School districts concerned over shortage of bus drivers","duration":"3:11","description":"Trouble attracting bus drivers is attributed to low pay, split shifts and the difficulty of obtaining a commercial driver's license, experts say.","url":"/GMA/video/school-districts-concerned-shortage-bus-drivers-49222805","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.