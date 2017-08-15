-
Now Playing: Back-to-school tips for parents and children
-
Now Playing: Study suggests children who don't sleep enough have a higher risk of developing diabetes
-
Now Playing: 8 homes condemned due to Florida sinkhole
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un briefed on possible Guam missile attacks
-
Now Playing: School districts concerned over shortage of bus drivers
-
Now Playing: Stunt driver dies on 'Deadpool 2' set
-
Now Playing: Jury finds ex-DJ groped Taylor Swift
-
Now Playing: Total solar eclipse predicted to be 'biggest driver distraction' in history
-
Now Playing: Toxicology report shows Tiger Woods tested positive for 5 substances
-
Now Playing: Man arrested for plan to bomb Oklahoma bank
-
Now Playing: White nationalist groups vow to organize more events
-
Now Playing: Trump greeted by protesters on his return to Trump Tower
-
Now Playing: Charlottesville suspect denied bail
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: How to avoid counterfeit solar eclipse glasses
-
Now Playing: New video shows Tom Cruise stunt gone awry
-
Now Playing: The cast of the hip-hop drama 'Patti Cake$' opens up live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: The science behind what causes stress
-
Now Playing: Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman speaks out on North Korea
-
Now Playing: How to cope if you're not a 'Game of Thrones' fan