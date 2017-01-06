Transcript for Science behind keeping secrets

to talk to you about something. About secrets. How many of you think you're good at keeping a secret? Raise your hand. Amy, keep your hand down. Hold up. You two are really good friends so obviously you know something that we don't know. Amy, well, possibly. Amy found out like five days into me knowing I was pregnant that I was pregnant and she told me don't tell anyone. Please don't tell anyone. It's super early. You and my family know. So I said nothing but as the weeks went along -- Not many weeks passed. One or two. And some of our -- Our friends noticed that maybe Sara could possibly be pregnant and so they were like, is Sara pregnant and I went -- Ho how do you keep the secret. I said no comment. Oh. So I get a really guilty phone call. I'm an awful friend. I just needed to come forward and tell you this and tells me this story differently and our friends were like she giggled and goes, no comment. It didn't seem like I had a straight face but I didn't. Sara hasn't trusted me with another secret and I've been good -- You owe me one. She gave me a second chance it was a fun secret. It's so hard. I know. I'm going to ask a lot of questions and see your response. If she says no comment -- That means yes. It comes with a smile. Exactly. They say that -- Can you keep secrets. If somebody tell Meese a secret I literally forget. I don't know if that's good or bad. That goes to show how important your secret is to George. Doesn't matter to me. I forgot. They say that the average person keeps around 13 secrets. Would. Yeah. How do they quantify that? They did a whole study. Of all those secrets people told them. Let me tell you how they did it. They examined 13,000 real life secrets recorded across ten previous studies, like if you recorded the secrets they're not secrets anymore. But they found that 60% involved a lie or a financial impropriety. Oh. 33% involved a theft, a hidden relationship or discontent at work. This is getting very lifetime. Unwanted pregnancy. Where are the fun secrets? Hey, if you want to share one, go ahead. I'll let Amy. But it's all I got, okay. Speaking of keeping secrets, people -- I have another question for the panel. How important is punctuality? If you set up a time to meet how important is it your friend shows up on time. Do you give them a five to ten-minute grace period. Yes, because I need it. Five minute isn't a big deal if there was a woman who went online and she said that she was upset her friends get irritated if she's like 10, 15 minutes late and said they called her rude, entitled and really got upset about it and people online agreed and they said there's no excuse. You know, it's about saying your time is more important than other people's. So it created this huge debate. I think -- I'm forgiving of other people but I'm hard on myself. I want to be puntual. There's a difference between 5 and 15 minutes. In New York sometimes it's hard to gauge, I will say. You have to give a little leeway. It's out of your hands. Does she give her friend a break. No, she's saying -- I get those friends -- I bet she's 45. If someone -- one thing if they're latestry now and then, if they're consistently latestry time you know it's their time that is different. You do have to factor it in. You know it's going to take longer. I know my friends. If I know the friend is always late I just show up late with them. That's true. That's true. I will say this is really interesting though and on a positive note according to various studies those always late more optimistic and more enthusiastic and typically more successful on life. Putting it on everybody else. Great people apparently. So late people is good.

