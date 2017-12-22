Transcript for How to score the best last-minute Christmas deals

All right. We have a big question for everyone in the audience right now. Who still has some last-minute shopping to do in the audience? Raise your hand. We're not going to embarrass you but we have great tips coming up and Becky Worley is here to help with some last-minute shoppers. Becky, good morning. Now, the big question, Becky, what is the cutoff deadline to make sure we make Christmas? Yeah, Tom, I got good news and bad news. Bad news, you're going to pay for shipping. We have hit the expedited shipping range but the good news is that at least it's possible. Listen up, today is the last day. Like right now. Cutoff for many big retailers is noon eastern, 9:00 A.M. Pacific. We're talking Macy's, target, Nordstrom, Walmart is more complex and depends on a customer's location. Let's talk Amazon today, the last day for two-day shipping that arrives in time for Christmas. You will pay for it unless you're a prime member. My pro tip, sign up for a free 30-day prime trial. Just remember to cancel it by like January 22nd or pay that $99 annual fee. That's a great pro tip and definitely with Amazon today is the cutoff point. What are the best deals out there. A phrase, bogo, and it reels to gift cards. That's right. Here's why. The term you're referring to, bogo, buy one, get one free deals. This time of year it's all about Gogo, give one, get one. So let's go into the deals where you actually get a little goody here too. California pizza kitchen. Buy 100, get a $20 gift card. Jamba yuzuru hanyu, buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 discount. L.L. Bean, spend 50, get $10 extra. Regal cinema, buy 50, get 10 and they give you extra incentive to give a gift card away. A lot of last-minute shoppers. I still have some gifts to get. What are the best gifts to get but still want to have sentiment to show even though you got them at the last minute. Everybody still getting those last-minute things. I'm guilty too raising my hand. I'm big on giving experiences, almost anything can be bought online last minute as a gift certificate and bundled up. Talking museum trips, concert tickets, subscriptions and apps make it easier. One is called zeel, like Uber for massages and even come to your home. Don't tell anybody but I'm giving a few of these for zeel massages. Keep it between us. Finally I've done this on Christmas eve. You go to the stores and they look like garage sales and look like flea markets. Everything is thrown around. Still deals to be had inside the stores? You're so right. It's going to be a mad house but your drop dead deadline in nose physical stores is 6:00 P.M. Sunday night and you will see discounting on toys. Becky Worley for a 6:00 P.M. On Christmas eve, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.