Transcript for Sean 'P Diddy' Combs tops Forbes' list of highest paid entertainers

Time now for "Pop news" and Forbes released its list of highest paid end takeners and Beyonce is up there number two making $105 million last year alone. J.K. Rowling number three, $95 million but the number one spot might be hard to get. Don't make us guess. How about Sean P. Diddy combs. I'll tell you what, the endurance of his career, he was on the cover of the very first list two decades ago and there he is back in the top spottering $130 million last year alone. That reunion tour. His "Bad boy family reunion" tour and deal with the vodka company. I don't know anything about it. I know nothing. This vodka you speak of and sold half his clothing line Sean John for $70 million. Congratulations to our friend P. Diddy. P. Money. New name. How much are you going to sell your clothing line for? Hey. That let's move on. In "Pop news" this morning, for years people have speculated if Oprah Winfrey would run for the highest office in the land and give our country a real aha moment, well, finally she's making it crystal clear, in a new interview with "The Hollywood reporter" she says she is living her best life exactly where she is right now. When asked if shy thought if she could pull off a victory over trump if he sought a second term Winfrey said she didn't know the answer nor did she need to because, quote, I will never run for public office. That is a pretty definitive thing, end quote. Done. You can hear the whole interview which covers a wide range of topics on"the Hollywood reporter's" podcast. A great conversation. She says she has not been out without being noticed or spotted since 1991. She said that everywhere -- not saying in a braggadocious way, just saying that's the way it goes and so many really great revelation, we just love our Oprah so check it out. I can remember the first time she was on the Johnny Carson show. How long ago it was and watching and seeing this woman, this beautiful dynamic black woman on that show and just thinking, anything was possible and that's what she's been doing. Now we know one thing that's not possible. Broke right flew. One thing not possible. Can you imagine the speech it she was president and you save on taxes and you save on taxes. I Teed you up, baby. That's a good one. And then a quickie, we saw in this morning. My producer thought this was funny local police showed up to a McDonald's and a woman refusing to move her car demanding free chicken nuggets because she felt she had waited too long for her order. One of the officers writing on Facebook, yes, we tied up two officers on this call. No, she did not get free chicken nuggets. And that, everybody, is something -- please, we ask you, don't do that. We're Lovin' it. That's "Pop news."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.