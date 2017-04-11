Transcript for Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's 'Bachelor' baby announcement

Time for "Pop news." Time for Gronk news. Adrienne, what's popping? Well, we do have rob Gronkowski here but have to get one cute story in. Can I? Yes. Maybe one of the cutest babies on the planet, these two make some pretty babies. A new bachelor baby is on the way. The announcement from season 17 star Sean low and Catherine coming on Instagram with help from their 16-month-old Samuel Thomas. Hey, Samuel. Can you say baby? Baby. Baby. Baby. Close enough. Sean and Catherine got engaged in the March 2013 finale. Their marriage televised ten months later. Congratulations to the entire family. Ron thought the adjective was describing baby, not the father in this case. Bachelor baby. Unmarried baby. Ron's cultural literacy is or pop literacy is low. ABC news, don't worry about it. We'll save Ron. Creative Halloween cost tus from the sports world and had to share including Gronk's -- is it gronkenstein but avocado toast from Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele. Who doesn't like avocado toast? More players getting dressed up donning superhero costumes. Tell us about the story in that's gronkenstein. So we got -- yes, there we are. We have a Halloween party coming up in the patriots organization. The girl would runs the charitable foundation asked if I could go to the Halloween party and I was like, of course. What do you want to be dressed as, gronken stein, Frankenstein and she said I'll give you the outfit. Boom, we get there. They had outfits for all us players that were big enough to have a costume that fit me. I would I would love to have that problem. In yes. That would be awesome. That was my first thought is how does a guy who's 6'6" and I don't know how many pounds fit into a traditional Halloween costume. I want to know how you perfected the walk. I kind of got that down, right. That's just how you walk. That's how I am. Gronk. It's a natural thing. We got to tell you we got candy for you but this might be not so hot for your diet. Newest way to enjoy Reese's piece, chocolate, peanut butter. Go ahead showing off its brand-new candy bar calling it outrageous, a beanut butter and caramel center with Reese's pieces and covered in milk chocolate in as we eat this, tell us about the website you wanted people to go to for -- Pretty much promoting the new app virtual expression app. Mojiit. You can go to mojiit.com so get there now and presign up right now, everyone. A man in the middle of training so not eating a chock bar. I would off-season. Okay. Yes, here you go. Have my chocolate bar. Thank you very much. For joining us. We appreciate it gronkenstein. See you back here tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.