Transcript for Sean Spicer compares Syrian chemical attack to the Holocaust

George, now to that new fallout over press secretary Sean spicer's comments comparing the Syrian chemical attack to the holocaust. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has much more. She was there in that briefing. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Robin, good morning to you. This came as the white house was trying to talk tough about Syria, but now Sean spicer finds himself at the center of a firestorm after suggesting that not only is Syria's bashar Al Assad worse than Adolf hitler but that hitler did not use chemical weapons during world War II. White house press secretary Sean spicer this time mincing no words. It was a mistake. I shouldn't have done it. I won't do it again. Reporter: A full-throated apology after that briefing room blunder. You had a -- you know, someone who as despicable as hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons so you have to if you're Russia ask yourself is this a country that you and a regime that you want to align yourself with. Reporter: Of course, more than 11 million people were killed during the holocaust. At its height in auschwitz alone as many as 6,000 Jews a day died in gas chambers. Spicer attempted to explain himself. I just want to give you an opportunity to clarify something you said that seems to be getting traction right now. Quote, hitler didn't even sink to the level of using chemical weapons. What did you mean by that. I think when you come to sarin gas, there was no -- he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing. I mean there was clearly -- I understand your point. Thank you. Thank you. I appreciate that. There was not -- he brought him to the holocaust center. I understand that. What I'm saying in the way that Assad used them where he went into town, dropped them down to innocent -- into the middle of towns. It was brought so the use of it, I appreciate the clarification there. That was not the intent. Reporter: Spicer says he was trying to highlight the atrocities of the Assad regime. I was trying to draw a comparison for which this there shouldn't have been one. I'm not looking to quantify it. Did you not know, Sean, there were gas chambers where the Nazis brought Jews and others, gypsy, homosexuals, and other, mostly joouss to slaughter them in these poison gas chamber. Clearly, I'm aware of that. It's as I said initially and there's no attempt to clarify this. Reporter: The reaction immediate. Even from those in the president's own cabinet. It's unfortunate and we should never have comparisons with hitler ever. Reporter: So Sean spicer was asked whether the president demanded that he apologize for those comments. He would only say that he didn't want to be a distraction to this white house, George. We all know how president trump feels about unwanted distractions. We sure do. Cecilia Vega, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.