Transcript for Sean Spicer faces calls for resignation

Let's talk to the editor in chief of "The daily beast." John avlon. Painful several minutes. You heard the gasps, from Sean spicer's own staff. Can he survive this? You know, look, certainly his enemies in the white house will be trying to edge him out over this because it's an unforced error, an unforgivable error. You don't make hitler comparison, you don't make them from the white house podium and not during passover. Not surprising Democrats would call for his head as well. It is major mistake but I don't think it was a malicious mistake but ignorance in the moment and certainly ab abject apology but there's so much uncertainty in the white house this is a distraction they don't need because it doubles down on so many of their problems. Whatever, you know, you're saying it wasn't malicious but a question of competence at that point as well. The president also facing questions, he got a question yesterday from Michael Goodwin of "The New York post" whether he had confidence in Steve Bannon, his chief strategist and the answer was not yes. It was here -- I want to show. I like Steve but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late. I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors and I didn't know Steve. I'm my own strategist. This is fascinating. Because, you know, if you really want to find out what the principal is thinking parse their words closely. He does not come to his defense but shows a degree of frustration and dismissal for that president Bannon meme that he's been the svengali the chief strategist behind trump's rise. Strong pushback from the president. A real refusal to come to his rescue. We the president told Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner and reince Priebus to work it out. They have worked it all out for now, you say but there is a lot of talk about a possible shake-up maybe past the first 100 days. One thing about trump if he presides over chaos eventually he tries to impose some degree of competence. It's really notable he didn't come to the support of his alt-right strategist. The problem here, if Steve Bannon outside the white house could be a bigger danger. That's exactly right. Because he -- remember, this is the former head of Breitbart news. Some call trumpbart that supported the president but could turn on him just as easily. For Syria, it could easily happen. Going after Jared Kushner. That's right and apparently there's been a rule handed down to top going after Kushner. But you know what, again, the alt-right is so angry at this administration right now, these folks will turn on their own man in a second. John avlon, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.