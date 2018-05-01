Sean Spicer reacts to details in Trump tell-all

More
President Trump's first press secretary speaks out on "GMA" about the salacious details in "Fire and Fury" and the fallout between President Trump and Steve Bannon.
6:11 | 01/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sean Spicer reacts to details in Trump tell-all

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52157921,"title":"Sean Spicer reacts to details in Trump tell-all","duration":"6:11","description":"President Trump's first press secretary speaks out on \"GMA\" about the salacious details in \"Fire and Fury\" and the fallout between President Trump and Steve Bannon.","url":"/GMA/video/sean-spicer-reacts-details-trump-52157921","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.