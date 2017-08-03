Transcript for Search underway for CIA leaker

First that massive breach of top secret information from the CIA. Wikileaks has public I shall Mr. Ed thousands of files that expose the CIA secret tool force hacking into smartphone, computers, reason TVs rocking the intelligence industry this morning. Well, urgent search is under way this morning at the CIA to find out whoever leaked some of these agency's sensitive secrets in what officials are calling a devastating security breach that also provides a fascinating look into how the CIA can use everyday electronics devices to spy on its targets. If authentic and officials say they appear to be the 8700 documents ported on wikileaks reveal a rake of CIA programs with code names like after midnight and brutal kangaroo all now in the hands of terrorists and foreign targets. Former CIA director making Hayden. Legitimate targets are now going to button up. Reporter: This hurts. God, it's without question that it hurts. Reporter: One of the leaked files reveals a program called weeping angel which can remotely turn a Samsung TV anywhere in the world into a secret listening device, even when appearing to be off. Or do the same with iPads and smartphones and even gain access to messages before they are encrypted by popular apps. We have entered what I call the new cyberwarfare. This is how we fight our battles now. Reporter: In congress members said they were concerned that enemies of America would now use the czar techniques against Americans. I've long said this, that e-mails and many of our electronic devices are not safe and they're primarily not safe from our adversaries like the Russians and the Chinese and others. Reporter: Once again, wikileaks is in the spotlight for publishing an incredible amount of secret or hacked U.S. Material. Most recently it was the e-mails of the democratic party hacked by Russian intelligence. Leading to praise during the campaign by Donald Trump. This came out. Wikileaks, I love wikileaks. Reporter: And wikileaks is now prompting there's more to come from its CIA source. This is only part one. But nothing in any of these CIA documents suggests the agency is using its secret methods to spy on Americans, George.

