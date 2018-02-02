Transcript for What do we know about the secret GOP memo?

More on this from our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl.. Jon, I don't think this tweet S was part of the white house plan, in than there was a behind-the-scenes lobbying department directed at the white and they were trying to lower ns tensions even as they knew the Mo memo was coming out. Reporter: But they know how upset the president is. They talk as if there is open rf warfare between the president and the upper reaches of the FBI and the justice department. Th@nk about this, George, talking about the FBI director, the deputy attorney general and several other top officials at E the FBI over the last 48 hours have come in here and pleaded th with the white house to block of national te intelligence who is all of these people appointed by the president, we know the presidentli believes in a deep state conspiracy against him. Now it appears he believes that EP deep state conspiracy includes people that he himself put in place. The second tweet, he seems to be pushing the line that the Democrats are all behind this surveillance of the trump campaign, that the Hillary mp campaign funded this dossier, that convinced the Obama MI administration to do some eieillance of the trump campaign officials. Yet, this was something approvedby by the president's own deputy attorney general. Reporter: Which is -- that's ro rod Rosenstein and that is 'S what's going to put him under so much pressure here, the original order comes before Rosenstein T but he reapproves it, pushes it again after the president is te elected so he's approving ei surveillance of a top trump campaign former associate while E the president is in the white us house. That's why he is under so much fire. Jon, one final question, other white house aides who have seen the memo think it might not be as powerful as the president thinks. Reporter: There's definitely a concern that this could turn into -- turn out to be quite a dud and, remember, George, as this memo was reported, the one in thing we already know about this memo and repeated every time it is mentioned is that the FBI believes it is misleading. That it paints an incorrect ct picture of what has happened. Which is why they have grave concerns about it.n ka Jon Karl, thanks very much.

