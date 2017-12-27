Transcript for Security breach forces plane to turn around mid-flight

Now to the mid air security breach and unauthorized passenger getting on a flight to Tokyo without a ticket. The plane returning to los Angeles after four hours while Chrissy teeg aen live tweeted the whole thing. Matt Gutman in L.A. With the latest. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. The passenger was a parntdly on the wrong airline as well. Authorities are investigating how it happened and whether there was any threat. Right now it appears no threat only a massive inconvenience to all the passengers on board. Overnight after that U turn more than four hours into an 11 hour flight the a and a plane parked in a secure location at the L.A. X. Airport. All passengers did he planed and all because says the airline an unauthorized passenger made it on board. This flight map shows the route of the plane as it touched down. According to the airline the cabin crew became aware Oun of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot. As part of airline security procedure the pilot decided to return to the originating airport where the passenger was disembarked. On board Chrissy Teigen and her husband John legend. The model life tweeting her experience. Four hours into an 11 hour flight we're turning around because we have a passenger on this plane. Why do we have to go back. Like many of the passengers teeg gan's mood seemed to sour as the flight headed straight back to Los Angeles. Thank you so much for taking me on this awesome vacation, babe. Reporter: She wrote they keep saying the person has a united ticket. We're on a and a. Why do we get punished for one person's mistake. Why not land in Tokyo and send the other person back. The airline said it's researching situation. A and a adding they would like to apologize saying we take great pride providing customer service and on this flight we failed to do so. That tweet storm sent this story viral. Security personnel questioned the passenger. The passenger sitting next to the person in the wrong seat. It's unclear whether that person will face criminal action in addition to the embarrassment of having caused such a travel headache to so many. It's amazing the questions Chrissy were asking were legitimate. Let me ask you this, the passenger and I know we're waiting to learn more had to go through several layers of security in order to get on that plane right? So you can go through security at the airport and make sure you have a ticket. Apparently the person had a ticket. You would think at the gate someone would have been able to verify whether he was going on to the right airplane. Apparently that didn't happen, Dan. So many questions remain to be answered. Matt Gutman thank you. Thank you, Dan. We want to move to politics and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.