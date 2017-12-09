Transcript for UN Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea

George, now the latest on the showdown with North Korea over its nuclear program. The U.N. Security council imposed new sanctions on north Korea on Monday. U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the sanctions will cut deep. We are not looking for war. The north Korean regime has not yet passed the point of no return. If it agrees to stop its nuclear program, it can reclaim its future. Reporter: Our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has more. Joins us from Washington this morning. And, Martha, nothing has worked so far. Could these sanctions make a difference? Reporter: Well, robin, anything is possible but despite Nikki Haley's warnings the sanctions are a watered down version of what the U.S. Wanted which was to block all oil exports to North Korea instead there will now be a cap on oil exports. The U.S. Also wanted authorization for countries to inspect ships going in and out of North Korea which might have weapons or fuel on board. The trump administration wanted language that allowed all necessary means to be used to inspect those ships which could mean the use of force, that language was not approved by the counsel. It was largely China and Russia that wanted that language out but the changes as you said did end with a unanimous decision. We know this all comes as North Korea is expected to launch another icbm. Reporter: Exactly, south Korea thinks so and would be the third test of a missile potentially capable of reaching the U.S. Mainland. So if he launches that missile it would be a very early indication of just what Kim Jong-un thinks of these new sanctions, all show it will surely take a while for them to take effect, robin. That's right. All right, Martha, thank you.

