Transcript for Security questions arise after GOP baseball practice shooting

George. Okay, Brian, thanks. More from Pierre Thomas and former FBI special agent Brad Garrett, welcome to you both. Authorities doing a lot to track down his weapons. Reporter: Yeah, George, good morning, because Hodgkinson apparently had no felony convictions he bought the weapons recovered in the shooting legally in Illinois. The primary weapon is an sks assault-style rifle. Police recovered a Smith & Wesson 9 millimeter pistol. The suspect also owned a shotgun. He apparently obtained a permit to carry a concealed weapon in the last two months. The profile of Hodgkinson, fill it in pretty quickly. Exactly, George, a guy basically going downhill that everything is not working in life and what happens is when that happen, people then tend to externalize their anger and turns to rage and justify in their own mind to go harm the people they perceive caused them their grief. And a lot of these angry political posts are directed at president trump directed at Steve Scalise, directed at Republicans, generally. But no threats in there so was there anything the FBI, secret service, anyone could have done ahead of time to stop this? I don't think so, George. I mean it's -- the first amendment is going to carry him through. If he made specific threats he was going to actually harm the president or somebody in congress or anyone, then perhaps someone could have moved on him but short of that, you can pretty much say what you want to say. And, Pierre, a lot of questions now about congressional security. We know because Steve Scalise was a member of the leadership he had a security detail there and they made a huge difference yesterday but now questions again about what rank and file members need. Reporter: Yeah, one thing we heard from the congressman yesterday is that it's typically only the leadership that gets a security detail when outside the grounds of the capitol. Some say if it had not about for that it would have been much worse. I think we'll see congressmen expanding security when Kong get gating outside capitol hill. Leaders in the group are not. Clearly they're a target in this reason where we've seen a series of unstable people showing up to the capitol or white house and doing everything from committing suicide or putting out weapons. Big problem, Pierre, Brad, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.