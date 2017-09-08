New security warning of chips falling out of credit cards

More
A new wrinkle in smart technology serves as a warning for consumers to be cautious as the tiny chip in your credit card can potentially fall out, and then be used by someone else to access your credit card information.
2:32 | 08/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New security warning of chips falling out of credit cards

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49110097,"title":"New security warning of chips falling out of credit cards","duration":"2:32","description":"A new wrinkle in smart technology serves as a warning for consumers to be cautious as the tiny chip in your credit card can potentially fall out, and then be used by someone else to access your credit card information.","url":"/GMA/video/security-warning-chips-falling-credit-cards-49110097","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.