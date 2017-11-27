Transcript for Sen. Franken says he's 'embarassed' by groping claims, needs to 'rebuild' trust

As lawmakers return to capitol hill. Sexual misconduct scandals are rocking both chambers of congress. Minnesota inform senator Franken breaking his silence since accusations emerged against him and Tom llamas is here with more as Franken heads back to the hill. Good morning, Tom. Reporter: Amy, good morning. Inform senator Franken says he's both embarrassed and ashamed of allegations of sexual misconduct with at least four women. And he's ready for whatever an ethics investigation uncovers. I have let the people down. Reporter: For the first time senator Al Franken answering questions and apologizing on camera. Telling Minneapolis TV station WCCO about some of the sexual harassment allegations brought against him. I'm not going to make any excuses. I am embarrassed and ashamed of some of what has come out. Reporter: Franken's public mea culpa comes ten days after Leeann tweeden said Franken forcibly kissed her and took this photo groping her while the two were working together on a USO tour. Tweeden telling robin why she came forward. I just wanted him to understand what he did was wrong. Reporter: Franken says he's ashaped of the photo and reached out to tweeden. I apologized to her and I meant it and she was gracious enough to accept my apology. Reporter: Three other women including 33-year-old Lindsay Menz said they were victims of Franken's groping. Menz says he grabbed her backside during this photo at the state fair. So you think it was clearly he knew what he was doing. I think it was absolutely. Reporter: Though Franken says he's apologized to all the women who felt violated he says he doesn't remember these other cases. I don't remember these particular photos. Reporter: But when asked if he had ever placed had is hand on a backside during one of those photos. I take thousands and thousands of pictures. We sometimes in crowded and chaotic situations. I can't say I haven't done that. Reporter: The Minnesota Democrat says his wife of more than 40 years along with her two children are all supporting him and he has no plans to resign. Before politics Franken rose to fame as a write ever and performer on "Saturday night live." I'm good enough, I'm smart enough and doggone it, people like me. Reporter: 36 women from that show current and former cast and crew signed a letter supporting him saying he never acted inappropriately around them. But the show also took him to tank. And sure this was taken before Franken ran for public office but it was also taken after he was a sophomore in high school. Pretty hard to be like oh, come on. He didn't know any better. He was only 55. Senator Franken was asked if he thinks more women will come forward. He doesn't know because the initial ones have been a shock to him and his family. More on this from our senior

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.