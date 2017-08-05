Transcript for Senate pledges to 'start from scratch' on health care

The health care bill is now in the senate's hands and they are promising to start from scratch as we've been saying. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has new details and joins us from capitol hill. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Well, national Republicans have made clear they plan to do in their way and that means starring all over again and now they've formed a new group, 13 senate Republicans who are tanked with coming up with a new version. This includes members who have voiced a wide range of concerns about the house bill including its cuts to medicaid, plans to roll back protections for people with pre-existing conditions and some members would want to abolish any trace of Obamacare. The hope here, about these members can come together and find something they can agree on then surely it has a chance of passing but already the group is coming under fire for its lack of diversity. You'll notice it does not include any women. Yes, that's raising a lot of eyebrows. Even though this bill is likely to change that is not stopping Democrats from targeting Republicans who signed on on this bill in the house. Reporter: The left is intent on making sure that Republicans own this vote in the house and now there's a new ad blitz out this morning targeting 24 house Republicans who voted for this bill. A pro-obama care group spending more than half a million dollars with the goal of making Republicans own this vote, making them pay the political price. Robin. Mary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.