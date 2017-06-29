Transcript for Senate Republicans try to revise health care bill

George, more now on the health care showdown. The senate scrambling to draft a new version by tomorrow before leaving for the July 4th recess. President trump is predicting a great result. Mary Bruce is tracking it all for us on capitol hill. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Well, Republican leader Mitch Mcconnell is hoping to have a revised version by tomorrow but this morning it's still unclear what parts are being tweaked and whether this will be enough to turn some of those no votes into yeses. Overnight the president got a harsh greeting as he arrived at his D.C. Hotel. . He dropped by a fund-raiser for his re-election campaign. As he eyes four more years that promise of his first term to repeal and replace Obamacare is stalled on capitol hill. Health care is working along very well. Reporter: Republican leaders are still optimistic but still facing opposition from within. At least nine senate Republicans are opposed to the current bill. Not to mention all of the senate Democrats. But that's not stopping the president from predicting a surprise victory. We could have a big surprise with a great health care package. So now they're happy. What do you mean by big surprise? I think you'll have a great surprise. Reporter: The real surprise would be if Republicans are able to pull this off. GOP senators I've talked with who are still opposed are on the fence say they don't know if they can get it done and if they can't, well, there is growing talk up here of the "B" word. They may have to do a bipartisan deal. Robin. All right. And also, of course, the president is focusing on his travel ban and know parts will go into effect today. Reporter: Yeah, that's right. Part of his travel ban will be going into effect today and comes after the supreme court earlier this week finally upheld some parts of the ban. Thank you. More from our chief white

