Transcript for Senate showdown over Supreme Court confirmation

We'll begin with that supreme court showdown on capitol hill. Democrats now have the 41 votes they need to filibuster the nomination of judge Neal Gorsuch but Republicans are poised to change the rules and use that so-called nuclear option which means he could get on the court with just 51 votes instead of 60 and Mary Bruce is on capitol hill with all the latest. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, George. Partisan fights have become the norm up here but this could be a new low. This showdown is so bitter that by the end of the week it could fundamentally change the way congress does business. Now, here's the state of play. Democrats are so opposed to Neal Gorsuch they're now willing to do something they've almost never done before filibuster his confirmation. But Republicans are having none of it. They are vowing to bypass Democrats even if it means changing the senate rules to allow just a simple majority to confirm a supreme court nominee. But, George, there's a reason this is known as the nuclear option. This rule change could have a lasting impact on the bench that stretches far beyond this current administration. In fact, even Republicans who support the drastic move are warning it could make judges even more ideological not less. Hard to know all the consequence, one way or the other they say he will be on the supreme court by the end of the week. On another front it seems like the white house and some of their opponents have rekindled these talks over getting Obamacare replaced. Reporter: Yeah, George, progress but still no deal. That's the word coming from freedom house caucus members who met with the vice president last night. The administration is now trying to revitalize these talks with hopes of wooing those ultra conservative members who of course blocked the president's health care plan just two weeks ago. On the table seems to be a plan that would allow states some flexibility to opt out of certain Obamacare provisions including those essential health benefits like wellness visit, mental health treatment, even emergency services but there is still no new ledge laying on the table and no agreement has been made. That kind of deal could cost votesen 0 the other side and could be far away from any resolution. Mary Bruce, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.