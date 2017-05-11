Transcript for Senator Rand Paul assaulted at his home

Right here on ABC. Thank you, George. Thanks, George. A wild story involving Kentucky senator Rand Paul who is recovering this morning after being attacked at his home. A spokesman says the senator was blind sided in this assault. Kenneth Moton is in Washington with the latest. Kenneth, good morning. Reporter: Senator Rand Paul no stranger to political fights. He likely was not expecting a physical altercation in his front yard. The junior senator from Kentucky says a neighbor tackled him from behind on his property. Reportedly while the senator was mowing his lawn. A police report says Paul was knocked to the ground. Tim pact causing injuries to his face and possibly his ribs since he had trouble breathing. He was checked out by a doctor after his office said he was quote, blind sided. A spokes person said senator Paul is fine. That neighbor, 59-year-old Rene Boucher was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault. No details on what the event counter was about or if it was politically motivated. There have been security concerns for members of congress. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle reporting threats after the shooting at the baseball practice a few months ago. Rand Paul, outspoken, a recent defender of president trump's policies. The white house says it's aware of the attack and working to see if federal laws were broken the. Glad the senator is doing okay this morning. Thank you.

