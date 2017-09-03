-
Now Playing: Justice Department has not responded to Comey's request to publicly refute Trump's wiretapping claims
-
Now Playing: New fallout from Trump's wiretapping accusations
-
Now Playing: Wildfires burn through the Plains, South
-
Now Playing: Strong winds wreak havoc in Midwest
-
Now Playing: Senators demand wiretap records from DOJ, FBI
-
Now Playing: FBI investigating WikiLeaks document dump
-
Now Playing: White House launches 'full court press' to sell health care plan
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: ABC News' Matt Gutman goes inside an earthquake simulator
-
Now Playing: Search underway for CIA leaker
-
Now Playing: Fallout from WikiLeaks CIA release
-
Now Playing: Some conservative Republicans call health care plan 'Obamacare lite'
-
Now Playing: HHS secretary reacts to backlash against health care plan
-
Now Playing: Wildfires force evacuations across the Midwest, South
-
Now Playing: 'Fearless girl' statue erected on Wall Street
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for poachers at French zoo
-
Now Playing: Alleged victim of nude photo scandal hopes Marines take action
-
Now Playing: New study reveals California may be overdue for earthquake
-
Now Playing: Ryan Gosling, Damien Chazelle set to debut Neil Armstrong biopic in 2018
-
Now Playing: Lily Collins pens emotional letter about her estrangement from father Phil Collins
-
Now Playing: Is interval training the secret to staying young?