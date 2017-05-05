Sept. 23, 1982: Julia Child makes an 'erupting' baked Alaska

More
Julia Child models her baked Alaska after Mt. St. Helens.
4:37 | 05/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sept. 23, 1982: Julia Child makes an 'erupting' baked Alaska

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46890125,"title":"Sept. 23, 1982: Julia Child makes an 'erupting' baked Alaska","duration":"4:37","description":"Julia Child models her baked Alaska after Mt. St. Helens.","url":"/GMA/video/sept-23-1982-julia-child-makes-erupting-baked-46890125","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.