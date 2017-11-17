Transcript for Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian have star-studded wedding in New Orleans

It's love all in this match made in heaven. Big congratulations to Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in New Orleans last night. Congratulations. Really. Wish you could see the other conversations that go on here. It was reportedly a beauty and the beast themed celebration with a sprinkle of wimbledon thrown in. There was a wedding gown for the ceremony, of course, and then a party dress for the reception where instead of using numbers the guest tables were each named for one of Serena's grand slam titles. Enough to go around. 900 tables and the party favors were not like little gift bags but mini trophies with special engravings. So cool. Beyonce was there to witness the love match so was Kim Kardashian. Eva Longoria and Caroline wozniacki. They're good friends. Yeah. And all this after a rehearsal DI at her pal emeril's restaurant. Emeril. He didn't tell us. That was Wednesday night so we just want to say, Serena -- Congratulations. Congratulations. Very happy for them. It's on! Also major news for another friend of the show. Our friend Julia Louise dry tough. The "Veep" -- so sorry, the mul multiwinning -- George, will you help me. "Veep" is delaying production because Julia is fighting cancer. Thank you very much. Thank you. I get a little emotional about it. I love her and we're thinking about her. She's had at least three chemo sessions which you know takes it out of you. The show's executive producer says the entire cast, they all get together anyway including Julia and doing table reads so they're staying in it. They're staying focused and till going through their regular routine. She has a great support system. We cannot wait to welcome her back at full speed. Take all the time you need, Julia and we cannot wait to see you either. Amy and I can attest to when you have the support of those that you work with as well as, of course, our family and friends at home but -- Makes all the difference did all the difference in the world and how they are rallying around her. I remember sort of going through a routine and trying to keep life as Normal as possible. Being something other than a cancer patient. Table reads I'm sure are very important to her and awesome they are doing that. Thinking about you, Julia. Right? Positive energy. Speaking of positive energy it's fry-yay as robin says. Let's hitch a ride on the party roomb, people. There you go. 3-month-old knows how to start the weekend. This video was actually shot by Alice's dad Aaron so he says this was his first whole day allowed home to be in charge. And that he wanted to surprise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.