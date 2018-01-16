Transcript for Serena Williams opens up about struggles during pregnancy and childbirth

So I'm going to start with a little sound. Listen to this. Hi. What's up, girl? What's up? What's up. How are you doing, Olympia. That's Serena Williams' little baby girl, you guys. Isn't she delicious? So that's a video that Serena posted on Monday night. Just a peek. A little peek. Wait. Here she comes. There you are. Seriously, she also posted a letter. Sure is itall. Very gifted athlete. Her mom posted this video with a letter to her fans that says she had no idea that sharing her own struggle with childbirth would start such a national conversation. She writes, these aren't just stories, according to the center for disease control, black women are over three times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy or childbirth related causes. We have a lot of work to do as a nation and I hope my story can inspire a conversation that gets us to close this gap. She finishes this Facebook post which I recommend reading by reminding all of us that our voices are our power. That is a stunning statistic. That is a stunning statistic. So surprised at the outpouring from others so thankful she's sharing her struggle and her message so helping a lot of people make -- Make your mess your message. Learned that from you. On to the naacp image awards hosted by funny man Anthony Anderson Monday and a good night for him, indeed. His show ABC's "Black-ish" took home outstanding comedy as well as best actor and best actress for our love, Tracee Ellis Ross. Right smack dab in the middle cheesing. Entertainer of the year went to director ava duvernay whose next film -- Yes, love her. Can't wait to see her next film "A wrinkle in time." We've heard so much about it with a cast that includes Oprah and Reese Witherspoon. On the red carpet, Halle berry, 51 years young. Looking spectacular in Reem acra, "Insecure" star Issa Rae sparkled in sequins. And I don't know, maybe yellow is the new black for Samira Wiley on "Orange is the new black" and "The handmaid's tale" looking vibrant in this gown and color is back on the red carpet. That doesn't mean that time's up isn't still in the forefront of the national conversation. That's true. Also in "Pop news," in dating news there's a new couple in the sporting world. I like this one. Robin, you will too. NASCAR driver Danica Patrick revealing the rumors are true about her and Green Bay packers qb Aaron Rodgers. These two type a overachievers who love to be behind the wheel, one literally, the other figuratively as the fan driving the place for the packers but it works. These two are a couple. According to Danica she confirmed it. She's a big bears fan. Listen to this, she says she's an avid bears fan but she would probably now root for Rodgers and the packers. Probably. Then she says in the interview -- -- Then she goes on to say, okay, take out the word probably. Now I am going to cheer for the packers. I saw that coming. You did? No, not really. I was going to say. Danica said this is her final lap on the racing circuit. Probably she'll retire after one more shot at daytona and the indy 500 in may. Way to go. That's it? That's it? That's it. You always leave us wanting more. Well, I got worried that I

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.