Transcript for Severe storms hit the South, move east

Now we're going to turn to those dangerous storms hitting the south and moving east. Take a look at the damage in Georgia after a reported tornado tore through the state and ABC's Steve osunsami is on the scene in Atlanta. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. It is amazing no one was hurt here by this. When you look at how long and how large this tree is, this is what's left of the root. It clearly fell in the right direction. The family who lives here on the other side of this tree has a car that stuck in the garage that is not leaving until this tree is removed. 15 million Americans will be in the middle of it this morning as the storm continues to move east. Families in parts of Georgia were kept up overnight with heavy rains and strong winds that knocked down trees and blew out the power. It rained so hard roads quickly turned into rivers. This fire truck turned on its side in the rising water. The flooding didn't want to let up. This was South Carolina. There were water rescues this Atlanta Wednesday and just north of the city, lightning struck several homes and set them on fire. I've never seen them hit this close. Reporter: On the other side of the Tate in small town Georgia, people saw a tornado on the ground. Big, big tornado. Reporter: It tore up a farm and tossed a mobile home. Another possible tornado is blamed for damaging dozens of homes in Alabama and this morning, the cleanup continues in Goodman, Missouri, after an ef-2 tornado ripped through the city Tuesday. On top of all this, there was a small earthquake here last night. Michael. All right, thank you, Steve.

