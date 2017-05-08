Severe storms wreak havoc in Mid-Atlantic region and around US

More
Powerful rains turn the Las Vegas strip into a flood zone; monsoons in Arizona cause flash floods.
2:39 | 08/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe storms wreak havoc in Mid-Atlantic region and around US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49051862,"title":"Severe storms wreak havoc in Mid-Atlantic region and around US","duration":"2:39","description":"Powerful rains turn the Las Vegas strip into a flood zone; monsoons in Arizona cause flash floods.","url":"/GMA/video/severe-storms-wreak-havoc-mid-atlantic-region-us-49051862","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.