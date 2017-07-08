Transcript for Severe summer storms: Flash flooding and monster winds affecting millions

There were so many out there who were facing rough weather over the weekend. Let's take a look at the flooding in New Orleans and they're cleaning up from that mess this morning. And also a look at the tornado damage in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Now that system is making its way to the northeast. Texas to New York City on alert right now and let's go right to ginger for the very latest. Good morning, ginger. Heavy rain already falling from eastern Kentucky right through parts of Pennsylvania and this is after a weekend with damaging and severe storms and also all that flash flooding. Up to 8 inches of rain inundating Kansas City and now the storms barreling east. High winds nearly ripping the roof off this store in Texas and New Orleans saturated after nearly a foot of rain fell over the weekend. It's really crazy. You can't go out your front door. This storm leaving a trail of destruction in northwest Missouri sending emergency crews to rescue stranded drivers. But the hardest hit area, Tulsa, Oklahoma. We've got power lines down. We've got big trees that are down. We have roads that are closed right now. Reporter: An ef-2 tornado with 11111-mile-per-hour pinnedss winds trapping dozens. Kind of like the sound of a freight train going by. Reporter: At least 30 people hospitalized. The damage leaving some with nowhere to go. I saw that that tree had fallen. I just started crying. Two areas of very heavy rain possible New Orleans back through Dallas watch for the threat and up here in the mid-atlantic from Maryland through delmarva peninsula, that warm front will lift through. We wanted to time it slightly for you. It is between 3 and 8:00 P.M. And that shot of damaging winds from northern North Carolina right through Virginia and southern New Jersey. A lot to cover, guys, and I'll have much more and how much rain will fall in a couple of moments. Working its way up the coast. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.