Transcript for Severe summer storms strike

We want to move to the is severe storms, high winds, torrential rains tearing across the country. Causing problems from the east coast to the west. KAIT parker filling in. It's been such an active weather pattern. We have seen damage in D.C., powerlines down, causing power outages to thousands. Wisconsin, roads washed out. A state of emergency was declared. This morning, severe summer storms. Striking across the country after more than 330 severe weather report this is weekend the. Holy cow. Reporter: Days of rain giving way to flooding in the midwest. Rivers continuing to rise. Roads washing away. This bridge in Iowa, gone. And in Illinois, more hail. Torrential rained powerful winds uprooting this massive tree. One woman's backyard creek growing into a raging river in just a few hours. The heavy rains knocking out the power for nearly 100,000 homes in Mo and Kansas. And surprising one traveler visiting from across the pond. Don't ever come to kansas/missouri. This is it. This is what you come to. Reporter: And residents down south. Oh, my goodness. Dude, what is this? Reporter: Also bewildered by the precipitation. Wow, babe. This is nuts, man. Reporter: The streets of new Orleans flooding. Resident using canoes instead of cars. In a couple of minutes, I'll have a further look at the forecast. Today, the threat is more widespread. Not just for isolated areas. We're looking at bagger area. It's some of the same spots that have been already hit. We could see more problems. Great to have you. We want to move to a mystery that police are trying to solve

