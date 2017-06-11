Transcript for Shalane Flanagan reacts to making history at NYC Marathon

We're back now at the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in forty years shall lanes. Flat again. Completed the race in just under two hours 27 minutes and George and I had a chance to speak with her just moments ago. So congratulations. Hasn't had that sunken. No I think I'm on a high in adrenaline around censure tomorrow kinda come down but I didn't sleep last night eight. Life is good that you're meant to consistently get the no yes via the PSA. He also ran across America in the year of the bombing and a health. This week's attack was on your mind as well. Yes you know it's amazing how things work out into winning fourteen med confides he won the Boston Marathon and for our nation into healed the city of Boston. And I felt like it when I saw the invents unfold this past week I thought this is the moment that Americans need something to feel good about and that. I eight was thinking about. The importance of what I was doing in those final miles and thinking about I really want to bring a smile to New Yorkers face today and I'm so happy that I cut. There when you cross that finish line like that something that minutes and Chris what thank you for thinking that. In the final miles of left everything that's gone on here but this is a moment that you've been dreaming about all your life how was it when it finally came true. Dreaming of normal in my business as a little girl I mean all all athletes have these scenes in these visions and we it's what motivates us to get out the door to train hard. And I visualize a moment Mike says in so I was trying to soak it up but I was also running a little terrified that's gonna get cut. But it was one of those like I couldn't believe it really is a dream sensation and definitely a pinch me can a moment when it's really had it. I'm not to write about how you never know could I never turned around play you know I was just thinking just don't let this slip to your fingers you know this is their moment you've been premiums have. I'm so Rick go from here because you kind of danced around a little bit like. This could be toward the end of your career and if he'll ask don't worry with this all. I'm 36. I love what they deal on very passionate about running and that there are other things in my life that I am I love then. On the night cooking I was here at about a year ago. With microphone in front fast he's slow and so BI there's other ways I want to contribute to the sport and I won and teach young women and how to eat well and how to take care of themselves and so the act of other passions that they think are starting to bubble up. And you've got to Foster daughter at home and their owners. Yes there sprint tells us yes so they aid they are very excited about yesterday which is. Incredible runs in the family yeah we know that now that yes I did you talked about eating well but we heard after. You won yesterday when you're asked what's the first thing I wanted do you said he wanted to don't he can't do. Happened to have just in case and now and can you clearly are low and I got a seat possession and angry and oh my god did you have a doughnut after I didn't I had sneer and peek at now look at the dominant us don't matter I know I'll he had no vet this or not yeah. This cream filled lineup looks is calling mania you comment on some of. Well you baby so much she did bring us much joy and that but how a second cookbook it's coming out yes next August out he. Yet run fast cook fast eats close out yes thank you so much thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.