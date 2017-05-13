-
Now Playing: How Sheryl Sandberg says she dealt with her grief after her husband's death
-
Now Playing: Facebook Executive Sheryl Sandberg Speaks About Husband's Death
-
Now Playing: Howard Stern cancels his radio show for the day, taking his first "personal day" since 1985
-
Now Playing: Deserving moms gets a day of pampering for Mother's day
-
Now Playing: Sheryl Sandberg writes a new book about overcoming adversity
-
Now Playing: Tad Cummins, who is accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student remains jailed
-
Now Playing: There are many graduation ceremonies at colleges and universities across the US this weekend
-
Now Playing: Massive cyber attack involving more than 100 countries, believed to be the biggest attack ever recorded
-
Now Playing: The potential fallout for the Trump administration after FBI director Comey is fired
-
Now Playing: More details emerge about the tense relationship between Trump and Comey
-
Now Playing: Trump tweet suggests that conversations with Comey may have been recorded
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Beloved Texas mom gets a Mother's Day surprise from Emeril
-
Now Playing: How to make no-churn ice cream with a chocolate shell
-
Now Playing: Warning issued after shark sightings off California coast
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' surprises a selfless mom with breakfast in bed
-
Now Playing: How savvy moms are making money with Instagram
-
Now Playing: Aaron Taylor-Johnson opens up about 'The Wall'
-
Now Playing: 'Downton Abbey' film reportedly in the works
-
Now Playing: What traditional retail stores are doing to compete with online retailers
-
Now Playing: Couple loses nearly 600 collective pounds for their wedding