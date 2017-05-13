Transcript for Sheryl Sandberg writes a new book about overcoming adversity

The most important thing I learned is that we are not born with a certain amount of resilience. It is a muscle and that means we can build it. We build resilience into ourselves That's a cool message. That is Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg delivering Virginia tech's commencement address on Friday. That message of resilience is a powerful one and comes from the heart. Sandberg who sits on the board of Disney our parent company of course was blindsided by a personal tragedy and now she's written a book about how we can all get through the hardest of times. Here's ABC's juju Chang. After the death of her husband Dave Goldberg two years ago Sheryl Sandberg found herself struggling with grief. I was going to work, I could barely get through a meeting without thinking about Dave or crying. How could I do my job. With her latest book, option B, facing adversity, building resilience and finding joy she provides a personal handbook for overcoming trauma. One of the keys according to Sandberg and co-author Adam grant is to write about the pain. When people didn't say anything, I felt increasingly isolated and so rather than wait for the person who is suffering we can say to them, I know you're going through pain and I'm here if you want to talk. There have been hundreds of experiments showing that if you journal about a traumatic event even just for 15 minutes not only does your mental health improve but your physical health improves. Reporter: Today Sandberg says she's finding more joy in life each passing day. She even has a boyfriend. You talk about it in the book. This double standard that when a woman, a widow starts to date there's a lot of judgment and eyebrows raised. When we judge people who lost their spouses for trying to find happiness any way they do including dating, we really hurt their recovery and I'm hoping option B gives people the permission they deserve to rediscover joy. Reporter: For "Good morning America," juju Chang.

