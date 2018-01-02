Transcript for On Their Shoulders: Michael Strahan pays tribute to 5 heroes for Black History Month

The little boy had courtside greeted beautiful ball player but I never imagined the name Michael Strahan will be printed on the back when your giant Jersey. Or that have little it would make the hall of friends. What are real live apple so much of all that come to me. People come before me who want to pave the path through dreams like mine to come true athlete like Frederick Fritz Pollard who broke the racial barrier to become the first African American to play in the Rose Bowl in the first black coach in the NFL. All America by halfback Ernie Davis the first black man to win a Heisman Trophy in nineteen. 52. Top player for Syracuse University. Sports casting legends like Stuart Scott who made it first appeared on ESPN in 1993. Could this be found the broadcast style and of course is memorable who yacht. We'll read native would fill me and there. I've got like Jackie Robinson. The first African American to play in Major League Baseball opening the door for people colors to compete professionally and in a court. I would be given up. I'll art and I call him long range. It took me in he taught me the game of football and I'll go route and over again into the game of Obama himself we've played the Atlanta Falcons. Tuned ears and everywhere from mile race are pretty sure I would not be sit here you. We think about Fritz Pollard and you think about Jackie Robinson you think about Ernie Davis the trail blazers who did things that had never been done. And that they could they had they had to endure the deal on the field to participate in sports. Leave the anger that they had to be in the midst but remained calm. He just a great lesson that you can't time the best way to handle the case suggests. The U I want to salute all of these sports giant has so many others who came before me.

