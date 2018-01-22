Transcript for Shutdown continues after late Senate vote falls short

First, the government shut youtu down. Key vote scheduled for noon. Sites around the country affected. We saw Philadelphia. In Philadelphia today, the liberty bell is closed to visit forps. Here in New York, the statue of liberty will be open today. But only because the state stepped in with $65,000 a day to keep sites like that open. Mary Bruce son capitol hill for us tracking the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, robin. From a shutdown U.S. Capitol. This is now day three. Plenty of negotiations. Lots of optimism. Still no deal. Lawmakers are concerned the longer this drags out, the harder it may be to find a resolution. After a lite-night of negotiations, lawmakers hit a dead end yet again. Talks will continue. We have yet to reach an agreement on path forward that would be acceptable to both sides. Reporter: They hoped to hammer out a compromise over the weekend. Overnight, no deal. The shutdown should stop today. Let's step back from the brink, let's stop Vick timizing the American people, and get back to work. On their behalf. Reporter: The latest plan, attempt rare fix to keep the government open for three more weeks. And a promise to tackle immigration. ??? We should not be moved ??? Reporter: Democrats are up cysting any spending bill must include protections for those 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. As children. They say they won't negotiate until the government reopens. An issue of this sensitivity needs to be negotiated in good faith, not in the middle of a government shutdown with a gun to our heads. Reporter: The senate democratic leader says compromise was on the table, but fell through. That deal would have protected d.r.e.a.m.ers in exchange for giving president trump full funding for his border wall. I believed we might have a deal twice, only for the president to change his mind and walk away. The president must take yes for an answer. Reporter: That plan would be a tough sell for conservative Republicans who want broader immigration reforms. And house Democrats don't like the idea of giving trump his wall. All of the money he wants for his wall? $20 billion. Oh, come on. By the way is that $20 billion going the to be paid by Mexico? Reporter: The shutdown in day three. Some national memorials are already closed. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are now in limbo. Forced the stay home without pay. We don't know what that's going to look like. Whether it's going to be a few days. A few weeks. Or whether it's going the drag on. Reporter: Other more essential jobs like air traffic controllers, border guards, and members of the mill their will have to work without being paid. For now. The senate is slated to vote on the temporary plan here today at noon. Right now, that vote appears on track to fail. There are big questions about whether this plan can pass in the house. If they can get it passed and they reopen the government,e could be right back here in the same position when funding runs out again if just three weeks. That's true. A lot of big questions. There's a new ABC news/"washington post" poll out showing Democrats solid fig their lead heading into the midterm elections? Reporter: Yeah, robin. As the blame game continues, our new poll shows Democrats holding a 12-point lead among registered voters. Amongst likely voters, a 14-point lead. One factor for the strong footing seems to be that the Democrats have locked down their base, especially among women and minorities. Let's get more from senior

