Transcript for 'Silicon Valley' actor Zach Woods reveals his celeb crush

from the U.S. Merchant marine academy off Long Island. And good morning to our wonderful audience. Good morning, everybody. And we have a wonderful guest and you know him from "The office" and HBO's hit comedy "Silicon valley," please welcome the very funny and hilarious Zach woods. Hi. Mwah. Good to see you. Zach, good to see you. So nice to see you. Good to see you, man. Good to see you too. Welcome. Hello. Hey. I feel like I've got to look up to you. You're so tall. I have an apologetic slouch. Shrinks me a couple of inches. This is the fourth season of "Silicon valley." Yeah. Your character is a lovable, adorable Jared. How much of that is you? You got to say all now. If it's lovable and adorable I'll take 100%. Well, yard is sort of a little bit of a beta meat, maternal presence in the house which is hard for me because I'm such an alpha in real life. I'm constantly -- Lifting weights. I heard who inspires your character. Might not be what people think but gave us a hint when you said maternal. Yeah, when I was trying to sort of figure out how the character would operate in the world of the show I used my mom as inspiration. He's -- Jared is always looking out for people and putting other people first so that's similar to my mom. Such a nice homage to your mom. This show is so great. Let's show everybody a clip. Jared, what do you think about this? I think this is crazy. I left my job to come work with you, Richard, and now you're leaving? Look, these guys are going to need you. So, if you want to support me, you support them. Think you can do that? I have a always been very adept at taking the shape of whatever shoe was pressed down upon me, so I can try to make it work. Pressed down upon you. You made a great confession. You don't watch the show. That's true. I don't. I never watch the show because it's like hearing your voice on an answering machine, it's like, oh, god. I get it. You must have so much fun going on the set. A lot of improv going on. The creator of the show are so great about letting us play around. I mean 99% of the show is written but they let you experiment and once in a while something will make it in. You took impofshg for a long time but also heard took some dancing lessons. Have some sweet feet. I got real sweet feet. That's my nickname. Sweet feet. Yeah. We actually have seen your sweet feet in action. You have? On "The office". Oh, yes. Lady gaga dressing up. Do you remember -- ??? Those are sweet feet. Yeah. The only time I've truly felt like myself was in that. Yeah, I took dancing lessons from this woman named Jasmine Albuquerque, a giant tall woman with pink dreadlocks who tried to teach me with ease somewhat unsuccessfully. You were great in that scene and we have a viewer question. Big fan of "The office," let's take a look. Hi, Zach. I wanted to know what movie stars make you absolutely weak in the knees, please limit your answer to five movie stars. Thank you. Five? Did she say five? Okay, Rihanna, Rihanna, Rihanna, Rihanna, Rihanna. What is it aboutry Han ma. I don't know. She just does it for me. Amazing. So talented. So beautiful. Rihanna if you're out there, please be mine. I'll be honest. Just made a love connection. I hope so. I think Rihanna does it for a lot of guys, I admit. You know what, season four of "Silicon valley," it premieres April 23rd on HBO. Thank you so much, Zach.

