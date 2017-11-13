Transcript for Skip the side of fries, order a 2nd burger, nutritionist says

choice next time you're asked if you want fries with your burger, just order a second burger. Call it the two burgers no fries option. A nutritionist recommending it saying a second burger is actually a better option. It helps you fill up, it offers more protein than French fries and says the balance of fat and carbs is better than the fries which are as we all know empty but delicious calories. Yeah. Don't you get the French fries? I mean I think -- I knew you would agree. I always get double burger, no bun. Proof positive. Double up the protein and say good-bye to fries. Country music rising to the occasion banding together to raise money for those this need. The country rising concert at Nashville's bridgestone arena serving as a fund-raiser for victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and MARIA as well as for the Las Vegas concert shooting and, boy, it was all hands on deck. Keith urban, Reba, Dierks Bentley, Jason aldean wowing the sold out crowd. There were so many others there. Hillary from lady antebellum telling us how it all came together. We just want to honestly unite together with our other friends and country music to remind not only ourselves but everyone these are causes that still need our attention, the relief is still needed. Absolutely as robin has shown us all morning long and Michael. One beautiful smile and voice that was missing Carrie Underwood, she was supposed to be there but fell, broke her wrist on Friday at home. She got lots of scrapes and bruises but told her fans that her hubby was taking very good care of her. She hated to miss it. I know, he's retired now so he can help her out. Take care of the Mrs. Lots of money raised for a very good cause.

