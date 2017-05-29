The smartest gadgets for girls this summer

More
Heather Cabot, the author of "Geek Girl Rising," shares some of the best technology and engineering toys for girls to help prevent the summer brain drain.
3:58 | 05/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The smartest gadgets for girls this summer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47698178,"title":"The smartest gadgets for girls this summer","duration":"3:58","description":"Heather Cabot, the author of \"Geek Girl Rising,\" shares some of the best technology and engineering toys for girls to help prevent the summer brain drain. ","url":"/GMA/video/smartest-gadgets-girls-summer-47698178","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.