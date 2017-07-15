Transcript for 'Frozen 2,' 'Toy Story 4': Sneak peek of Pixar's upcoming animated movies

All right, this weekend all the magic of Disney entertainment under one roof at the d23 expo. The parent company of ABC, of special interest. The upcoming animated movies including sequels to "Frozen" and "Wreck it Ralph." Matt, channeling your inner child. Looks like a fun assignment. Reporter: It is a fun assignment. This is live action day, Dan and Paula here at the d23 expo and this magnificent edifice around me is part of the "Star wars" themed land and get this, guys. There are literally 5,000 people sleeping downstairs just to catch a glimpse of the cast and crew of "Star wars" and "The avengers" but we had the privilege yesterday of sitting down with some amazing Disney legends. It's where princesses -- This is your real hair gentleman. Of course. Reporter: Hawaiian gods and father time converge. Are you feeling a little bit warm in your faux fur there? Well, I have an eternity to get used to it. Reporter: The d23 expo. Josh gad and Kristen bell icing their own kids out of "Frozen 2" secrets. I hear your kids are big fans. Are you sharing secrets with them? You both have two kid. Yeah. Yes. Different kids. I'm sharing. Reporter: Not the same -- I'm sharing secrets with her children but I'm not telling my own about "Frozen 2." I hear there is a rumor on the street you have been trading secrets about "Frozen 2" with Daisy Ridley in exchange for secrets about "Star wars." That is not true. Reporter: Pixar's chief creative officer John Lasseter revealing the roster including the next big feature. It is Ralph babies the internet. "Wreck it Ralph 2." Ralph and Penelope have an adventure in the internet. Reporter: Sarah sill searman voices the character pe knell me. Your face contorted and it was like super express sink. Our your face is doing it now. Reporter: These four Disney princesses meeting each other for the first time. Being a Disney princess, that's a card you have in your back pocket for the rest of your life and it's so cool. It's never lost on me. I think it hit me late just how huge it was and especially for Tiana because she is the first black Disney press, it has gone beyond me which is amazing. Am I the only one who didn't sing -- Did you all sing? Yes. Remember me ??? Reporter: But you know who do sing, the stars of the highly anticipated original film "Coco" which takes place on the day of the dead. A different story line. The film is about family and about the sense of belonging. Reporter: How about singing? I love sinking too. Reporter: Can you give us something. ??? Now I see why you're intimidated by a 1-year-old. That was amazing. Thanks. Reporter: What a voice on that kid. I want you to meet some of those super fans here. Some of these people like these two were here since 9:00 A.M. Just to catch a glimpse of this panel later today which will reveal new secrets and details about the latest installment of "Star wars," "The last jedi" and today I don't want to make you jealous but we get to sit down with the cast and crew of not only "The avengers," "Star wars" and bring that to you, Dan and Paula. Later today. I'm sorry, folks. He dangled a carrot in front of everybody. I'm going to get lightsabered. It was great knowing you. It was great while it lasted. Matt. Thank you. Thanks. Great job. We'll be right back. More on the d23 expert.

