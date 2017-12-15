More snow to hit the East Coast, Great Lakes

ABC News meteorologist Rob Marciano tracks two storm systems expected to bring snow from Minnesota to Massachusetts.
1:03 | 12/15/17

for millions. Bitter cold temperatures are moving into the northeast. Moving into your bones too. That's right. More snow is going to hit the midwest. Rob is tracking it all. Good morning. Good morning, Michael. A look at what's going on, this car spinning off the road in manitowow, Wisconsin and switching winds and this driver managed to get out of that. I-94, Jefferson county. That car spinning off into the median and up onto the other side of the road. Another car spun off so dangerous road conditions and more snow across the area. Windchills dangerously cold and there are two systems kind of developing, one will skirt the east coast, a coastal low. D.C., philly up through atlantic City, Long Island and the cape and this system skirting the great Lakes as well. Not too much but, again, as we see, all you need is one, two, three inches and that's what we'll see and higher amounts across the great Lakes. We'll track it. Thank you. Out west, the battle is on

