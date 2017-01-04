Transcript for Snow hits parts of New York State and New England

The first day of April is bringing more than just showers to the northeast, it is also bringing sleet, snow and a winter weather alert. Rob Marciano is in Lowell, Massachusetts. Rob, you got a lot of snow out there, huh? Yeah, you do. We've got -- yeah, I mean we got everything, Cecilia. Can you believe this is April 1st and talking about a major winter storm across the northeast? We had snow, we've had sleet, some rain mixing in now but colder air certainly will turn this all over to snow and you can see this winter wonderland behind me across parts of new England. This is a huge sprawling storm that had all sorts of weather from snow, sleet and rain to severe weather too. A late season storm springing up from Pennsylvania to southern Maine. The northeast getting pounded with heavy, wet snow and sleet. Our underground utilities working out in this wet mess hoping I can get it done. Reporter: Wreaking half voir for drivers as salt trucks and snowplows take to the road. It turned to all sleet at sundown and accumulating on the roadways, even the interstates are slick. Reporter: To the south the warm sector of the system bringing severe weather to Virginia. Strong winds, hail and a tornado in the town of Chesapeake ripping this church in half. Debris hanging from trees littering the field across the street. It's hard, but you take a shot in the gut and bounce back. Reporter: The same storm tearing through Virginia Beach. Damaging 50 houses there. Over 30 residents displaced from their homes. Trees split, fences uprooted along this Virginia street. Chimney is completely off. A hole is inside the siding. House is missing. Fence is down. It's just overwhelming. That was day three of this severe weather event which is what we expected to be talking about when we get into April. Severe weather but here we're talking about the snow. 20 years ago today we had the great April fools snowstorm across the northeast, 20 to 30 inches falling then knocking out power. Thankfully it isn't that kind of storm but we might see power O out outages. To the maps. Storm warnings out for Boston included and where I'm standing right here a lot of rain across I-95 but we'll bring in that colder air as that coastal low changes the sleet to all snow. That's where we're see more in the way of accumulation and this will get out of here as we go on through time. Another 5 to 8 inches of snow in spots could see over 10 inches at the higher elevations.

