Transcript for Soccer girl's teammates cut their hair in solidarity

Well, this story is getting a lot of us talking. A young soccer player is getting big support from her team. They claimed that they were disqualified from a semifinals game in Nebraska last weekend because 8-year-old millennial hernand -- MILI Hernandez looked like a boy. Because of incorrect paperwork and not because of her appearance they claim. Her teammates showing solidarity and getting a lot of support from top players. A soccer team taking a stand on and off the field. For MILI. Reporter: 8-year-old MILI Hernandez and her entire team disqualified from a tournament. My brother, he said, it's only because the looks like when they look at me, they think I'm a boy but I'm really not. Reporter: In a remarkable show of unity MILI's teammates lined up to get their hair chopped off. Everybody cut their hair for me. Reporter: MILI is receiving support throughout the soccer world. Abby Wambach sending her this message. You can do anything you want to do and you can be anything you want to be. Guess what, you can look like whatever you need to look like to do it. Reporter: Some of MILI's teammates cutting off more than 12 inches. When I woke up I was like, oh, this is going to be gone today. It's going to be weird. I used to see them when their hair was long but it's going to be short. Well, no matter what the reason was the team was disqualified. There's no denying the team's spirit but again, this tournament director claims it has nothing to do with the way she looked. He hasn't even seen the girl. He has grandkids but he had to abide by those rules and players -- Great teammates. Certain hope it had nothing to do with that. Appreciate it. Coming up on "Gma" take a

