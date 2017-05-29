-
Now Playing: Miranda Kerr is Engaged to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel
-
Now Playing: Hanson performs 'I Was Born' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Security expert Richard Clarke opens up about his new book 'Warnings'
-
Now Playing: Inside the new 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride at Disneyland
-
Now Playing: Sofia Coppola becomes the second woman to win Best Director award at Cannes Film Festival
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: Rachel gets a visit from a suitor's ex
-
Now Playing: 90s teen heartthrob band, Hanson, releases new video
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes at the Indy 500
-
Now Playing: Rock icon Gregg Allman dies at age 69
-
Now Playing: Local ABC reporter gets the ride of his life on new 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
-
Now Playing: Celine Dion sings hit song from new 'Beauty and the Beast' remake in Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': Dave Chappelle 'gets real'
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': Wonder Woman' and future of female superhero movies
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': Cher, Celine Dion, and pop stars staying relevant
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': 'Wonder Woman'
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande announces benefit concert for Manchester victims
-
Now Playing: Hot Minute With Mark Cuban
-
Now Playing: 'Price Is Right' contestant goes bonkers after setting Plinko record
-
Now Playing: Alamo Drafthouse responds to backlash over women-only 'Wonder Woman' screening
-
Now Playing: Nelly debuts his new song 'Sounds Good to Me' live on 'GMA'